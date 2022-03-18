SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) rose 3% after Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings said they nominated three directors and is pushing the food distributor to start a review of strategic alternatives.

Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings, which owns about 4.5% of the company's shares, said that Spartan Nash may be worth about $50/share in a takeout based on sum-of-the-parts, according to a letter sent to SPTN holders.

"At a time when major retail and grocery players like Albertson’s are embarking on the own strategic review processes, SpartanNash should explore all avenues to create value before this round of consolidation ends, and SpartanNash is the one left out in the cold," the hedge funds wrote in the letter.

The investors argue that there are "numerous" suitors for all or parts of SpartanNash’s business as well as the company’s owned real estate and contend that at least one buyer made a formal offer that was "summarily rejected."

Marcellum and Ancora nominated Jonathan Duskin, John E. Fleming and Michael J. Lewis to the Spartan (SPTN) board.

SpartanNash (SPTN) didn't immediately respond to a Seeking Alpha email request for comment. SPTN has 6.5% short interest.

Last month, SpartanNash 4Q Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 missed by $0.08, revenue of $2.09B beat by $10M.