How have the 5 largest dividend ETFs matched up in 2022?

With the volatility that has marked 2022 so far, many investors have turned to dividends as a way to secure stable income during a time of uncertain returns elsewhere in the market. But how have the five largest dividend ETFs held up during the wild market swings of the past few months?

As end of the first quarter approaches, the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) represents the best performer among the largest five dividend exchange traded funds in 2022, trading positive on the year at +2.7%.

While DVY is the smallest of the five with $21.26B to its name, it also has the highest dividend yield of 3.02% and an expense ratio of 0.38%.

This modest return in the DVY outpaces its largest competitors, which all have negative performances so far this year. While four out of the five ETFs all trade in the red in 2022, all five funds have outperformed the benchmark SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPY), which is -7.7% year-to-date.

Looking at the other four largest ETFs, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) has come closest to positive territory, posting a -0.5%, performance so far during the year. Meanwhile, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) -2.7%, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) -4.4%, and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) -6.2%.

VIG, which aims to track the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, has been the worst performer in 2022. While VIG is the largest fund with $63.37B assets under management, it is also the ETF with the lowest dividend yield of 1.66%.

VYM, the second largest dividend ETF with $43.47B under its belt, has been the second-best performer of the year with a next to flat return. Moreover, VYM also provides investors with a 2.76% dividend yield and a 0.06% expense ratio, cheaper than the leading DVY.

The third and fourth top-performing divided funds offer the second and fourth highest dividend yields. SCHD has $34.78B AUM and offers a 2.86% dividend yield. Meanwhile, DGRO, with $23B to its name, presents a 2.01% dividend yield.

See below chart of the five dividend ETFs and how they compare against each other as well as SPY in 2022.