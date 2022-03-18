StoneCo stock surges as CEO outlines steps to reorganize
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares are gapping up nearly 40% out of the gate Friday, as CEO Thiago Piau laid out steps to reorganize the company this year, according to its fourth-quarter earnings call.
- In light of the company's "quite positive" 2022 outlook, "we have taken important steps to reorganize the business and bringing in new seasoned and talented people to strengthen our team," Piau highlighted.
- To provide greater transparency, the fintech is reorganizing into two operating segments: financial services and software. The financial services segment is the Stone payments digital banking and credit business, while the software unit will bring together Linx and all of its other portfolio companies.
- In addition, StoneCo (STNE) is focused on relaunching its credit offering this year, as well as building a business credit card and overdraft product for SMB.
- Meanwhile, shares of STNE are still down more than 30% YTD and SA's Quant Rating in July 2021 flagged the stock at high risk of performing badly given decelerating momentum.
- On Thursday, StoneCo posted robust Q4 results despite a challenging environment.