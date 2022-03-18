Union at BHP's Escondida copper mine threatens work stoppage - Reuters

Mar. 18, 2022 9:54 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

A union representing workers at BHP's (BHP +1%) Escondida copper mine in Chile has threatened a work stoppage over what it says are breaches in its collective contract, Reuters reports.

Escondida's Union 1 has requested an urgent meeting with BHP executives to discuss its complaints over promotions, saying many conditions in the contract signed last August have not been fulfilled by the company, according to the report.

Last year, workers at the world's largest copper mine won a historic benefits package at the bargaining table.

