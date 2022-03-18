Torrid Holdings gains after earnings beat

Mar. 18, 2022 9:57 AM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) poked out a 1.25% gain after the company topped consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report.

Comparable sales increased 4.5% during the quarter and were up 12.5% on the comparison to the pre-pandemic period in 2019. Torrid (CURV) noted that the emergence of Omicron led to temporary labor shortages in its distribution center, which resulted in approximately $14M of sales delayed into Q1.

Gross profit margin was 31.6% of sales vs. 38.2% a year ago. The margin decline compared to last year was largely due to a 340 basis point increase in transportation and product costs that were partially offset by price increases and lower promotions compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.4M vs. $44.0M last year and $18.0M two years ago.

Telsey Advisory Group kept an Outperform rating on CURV after taking in the report.

"We continue to believe CURV is better-positioned amongst the specialty apparel retailers heading into the new fiscal year as the market-leader for the large, growing, and underserved US women’s plus-size apparel space," updated analyst Dana Telsey.

Dig into the Torrid Holdings (CURV) earnings call transcript.

