Existing home sales slump 7.2% in February as mortgage rates, home prices climb

Mar. 18, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

SOLD With Multiple Offers real estate sign near purchased house.

Michael Vi/iStock via Getty Images

  • February Existing Home Sales: -7.2% to 6.02M vs. 6.10M and 6.49M prior (revised from 6.50M).
  • Inventory of unsold existing homes rose to 870K at the end of February vs. 860K at the end of January. The February-end level represents 1.7 months of supply at the current monthly sales pace, up slightly from the all-time low of 1.6 months a month earlier.
  • On a Y/Y basis, existing home sales fell 2.4%.
  • Median existing-home sales price of $357.3K rose from $350.3K in January and climbed 15% from a year ago, marking the 120th straight month of Y/Y price increases.
  • By region, the South was the only region that saw an increase in existing home sales, while the other three regions all reported declines.
  • “Housing affordability continues to be a major challenge, as buyers are getting a double whammy: rising mortgage rates and sustained price increases,” said Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. “Some who had previously qualified at a 3% mortgage rate are no longer able to buy at the 4% rate.
  • On Thursday, mortgage rates jumped above 4%, the highest level since May 2019
