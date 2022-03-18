Leading indicator rises in-line with consensus in February

Mar. 18, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Analyzing sales data and economic growth graph chart

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

  • February Leading Indicators: +0.3% to 119.9 vs. +0.3% expected and -0.3% prior.
  • The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S: +0.4% to 108.0 vs. +0.5% in January.
  • Lagging Economic Index: unchanged at 110.3 compared with +0.7% in the previous month.
  • "The latest results do not reflect the full impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could lower the trajectory for the US LEI and signal slower-than-anticipated economic growth in the first half of the year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.
  • The Conference Board revised its growth projection for the U.S. economy down to 3.0% Y/Y GDP growth in 2022, up from the pre-pandemic average growth rate of 2%, Ozyildirim added.
  • Earlier, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard wants the policy rate over 3% by year-end.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.