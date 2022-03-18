Leading indicator rises in-line with consensus in February
Mar. 18, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- February Leading Indicators: +0.3% to 119.9 vs. +0.3% expected and -0.3% prior.
- The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S: +0.4% to 108.0 vs. +0.5% in January.
- Lagging Economic Index: unchanged at 110.3 compared with +0.7% in the previous month.
- "The latest results do not reflect the full impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could lower the trajectory for the US LEI and signal slower-than-anticipated economic growth in the first half of the year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.
- The Conference Board revised its growth projection for the U.S. economy down to 3.0% Y/Y GDP growth in 2022, up from the pre-pandemic average growth rate of 2%, Ozyildirim added.
