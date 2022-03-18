Barclays updates oil price forecast, E&P price targets

Mar. 18, 2022

  • Barclays lifted the bank's 2022 Brent oil price forecast to $92/b from $80/b Friday, and increased 2022+ prices by $10-$15/b with long-term prices now assumed to stabilize around $70/b.
  • On the back of the oil price forecast change, E&P analyst Jeanine Wai updated price targets, and now sees ~20% upside across the sector.
  • Occidental (OXY) saw the largest price target increase amongst liquids-focused E&Ps, +57%, followed closely by Marathon (MRO) and Devon (DVN), up ~45%.
  • She does not think that E&Ps will coordinate a major supply increase in 2022, noting that such a push would require 6-9m of planning and preparation.
  • Jeanine believes that E&P share prices currently reflect $61 oil; that is to say, if oil prices fell by almost half, to $61/b, her companies would then be "fairly valued."
  • Her implied $61 oil price calculation is comparable to the Morgan Stanley view, as the Morgan Stanley analyst feels E&Ps would be fairly valued if oil prices fell to $64.
