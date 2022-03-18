Sorrento subsidiary Scilex to go public in SPAC merger with Vickers Vantage
Mar. 18, 2022 10:08 AM ETVickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA), SRNEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Scilex Holding, a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +1.2%), will go public through a combination with SPAC Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).
- The combined company expected to have a pro forma equity value post-money of ~$1.6B.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3 and shares would trade under the symbol "SCLX."
- The deal is expected to lead to $140M in gross proceeds before expenses, which will be used for the potential registration and commercialization of sciatica pain candidate SP-102 (Semdexa) in 2023.
- The companies also say the transaction will also support marketing of lidocaine patch ZTildo.
- The companies first signed a letter of intent for the deal in December.