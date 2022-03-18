Russia paid interest on dollar bonds, finance minister says, averting default - CNN

Mar. 18, 2022 10:16 AM ETC, JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Adam Smigielski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Russia Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the country paid $117M in interest owed on dollar-denominated bonds on Wednesday, averting its first international default in more then 100 years, CNN reported, citing state-owned Russia Today.
  • Whether the country is able to continue to make interest payments on its bonds in dollars isn't guaranteed, though, as Russia's foreign assets, including much of its foreign currency reserves, are frozen under sanctions imposed by the U.S. and many other nations.
  • The "possibility or impossibility of fulfilling our obligations in foreign currency does not depend on us," Siluanov said. "We have the money, we made the payment, now the ball is in America's court," he said, according to RT.
  • On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan Chase (JPM) transferred funds earmarked for interest payments on Russia's dollar bonds and sent them to Citigroup (C) to make the payments to bondholders. Bondholders in Europe had received no sign of the funds as of late Thursday, Bloomberg News said.
  • The Russian ruble has lost 30% against the U.S. dollar to 105 per dollar in the past month.
