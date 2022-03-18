More on Ideal Power Q4 earnings report
Mar. 18, 2022 10:31 AM ETIPWRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ideal Power (IPWR -0.2%) Q4 capped off a year of strong progress along our roadmap to commercialize B-TRAN™ as an innovative technology addressing and enabling high-growth, immediate demand markets with the potential to displace conventional power semiconductor solutions in many applications.
- Grant Revenue of $0.13M vs. $0.27M year ago.
- Net loss was $1.4M compared to $1.1M Y/Y.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.2M at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Ideal Power had no long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2021.
- "As we build on our 2021 accomplishments, we expect 2022 to be an exciting year in our commercialization of B-TRAN™ with its unique advantages of bidirectional switching capability and lower switching and conduction losses in the EV." says President and CEO Dan Brdar.
