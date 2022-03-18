TransUnion cut to Neutral at Goldman on acquisition dilution, mortgage weakness
Mar. 18, 2022 10:31 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong downgrades TransUnion (TRU -0.7%) to Neutral from Buy as the stock may remain range-bound in the near term due to: its margin-dilutive Neustar acquisition, lower U.S. mortgage origination volumes, and its transaction revenue mix sensitivity to macro and geopolitical volatility.
- "We continue to believe TRU represents a quality Info Services name differentiated by its trended and alternative credit data, strong international growth prospects and potential for market share gains," Tong said in a note to clients.
- He also said medium-term financial targets unveiled at its analyst day this week "reinforced our favorable view of fundamental trends at the company."
- Tong trimmed his price target on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to $109 from $125, based on 24.0x (26.0x prior) Goldman's NTM+1 year EPS estimate of $4.56 ($4.82 prior). He lowered his target multiple due to Info Services peer multiple compression.
- Tong's Neutral stance on the stock aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy.
- SA contributor Opal Investment Research sees Neustar purchase expanding TransUnion's leadership in identity-based solutions