DiDi Global leads another day of big Chinese tech gains
Mar. 18, 2022 10:33 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), BABA, BIDU, TCEHYWB, BILI, PDD, KWEBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Chinese tech stocks surged again, Friday, and scored broad gains thanks to more momentum in the wake of China's plans to provide support for the country's economy.
- Ride-sharing leader DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was a standout, as its shares surged 30% on higher-than-usual trading volume. The gains erased the huge losses DiDi (DIDI) suffered last week when the company put off plans to list its shares in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators said it failed to meet regulatory requirements about how DiDi would prevent security and data leaks on its platform.
- DiDi (DIDI) wasn't alone however, as nearly every other notable Chinese tech stock headed north, Friday.
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) both climbed 7%, while Weibo (WB) and Bilibili (BILI) each surged more than 11% and PinDuoDuo (PDD) climbed 13%.
- The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) climbed 6.5%.
- Earlier this week, Chinese state media reported that the country would take several steps to boost the nation's economy, including matters on monetary policy and foreign initial public offerings.
- Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) posted some of the milder gains on the day, as its shares rose more than 3% following a report that the company might overhaul its WeChat Pay feature due to guidelines and pressure from the Beijing government.