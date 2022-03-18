Investors retract $28B of fund assets on the week, led by money market funds

Market participants were overall net redeemers of fund assets on the week, including ETFs and conventional funds, totaling $28.1B. The outflow was led by money market funds according to the latest fund flow data report put together by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dissecting the data, investors will notice that money market funds retracted $19.1B, taxable bond funds lost $3.8B, equity funds erased $3.1B, and tax-exempt bonds experienced outflows of $2.1B.

On the week, equity-based ETFs were net gainers, as the space pulled in $3.2B of new investor capital. Leading the charge was the iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) +$4B and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) +$2B.

On the other side of the fence, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) lost the most significant weekly capital at $5.4B and $1.3B.

From a fixed income ETF vantage point, the area observed $2.3B walk through the door. The two fixed income ETFs that garnered the greatest inflows were the iShares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), which took in $942M, and iShares: iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporates ETF (LQD), which brought in $875M.

The fixed income ETF losers for the week were the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares: iBoxx $High Yield Corporates ETF (HYG). JNK lost $466M, while HYG saw outflows of $228M.

While the market experienced net outflows on the week, S&P 500 ETFs are on pace for their best week in over 4-months.