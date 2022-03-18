DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) shares are rising 2% in early morning trading Friday, as J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Choe upgraded the stock to Neutral on the basis of favorable mergers and acquisitions prospects.

On a technical basis, the analyst sees "limited downside" to DBRG as the stock is underperforming peers - down nearly 14% YTD and 3% M/M.

"We see a more favorable M&A environment for DigitalBridge to add to its on balance sheet portfolio as rates rise, liquidity tightens, and strategic and financial competitors become more cautious in bidding, which could lead to lower multiples for assets," Choe highlighted.

The REIT's Digital Investment Management business is building momentum as well. As a result, Choe is hiking 2023 earnings expectations above the midpoint of guidance. He is anticipating a capital raise of $6B+ in 2023. For 2022, eight analysts estimate 2022 funds from operations of $0.28 per share and $0.41 in 2023.

And while multiples have drifted down for some private market assets, "the chances for a substantial acquisition have improved from the end of last year and the company continues to see proprietary deals."

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating screens DBRG at Hold, with the best factor grades in Growth and Profitability. Wall Street Analysts rate the stock with a Buy rating (5 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).

In mid-February, DigitalBridge got initiated at JPM with Underweight.