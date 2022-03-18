DoorDash bounces off its post-IPO low with second straight gain

DoorDash (DASH +6.2%) rallied for a second straight day after the online delivery company's plan to offers drivers gas rewards cooled off some of the social media criticism that was circulating. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) traded as high as $102.33 earlier in the session.

In general, DoorDash (DASH) is noted to have had less trouble with driver supply during the pandemic than gig economy peers like Uber and Lyft, who have had to use heavy incentives to attract drivers and are only recently seeing supply and demand begin to come into balance.

Shares of DoorDash have bounced off their post-IPO low of $74.32 from earlier in the week.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus Buy rating on DoorDash (DASH), but the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is at locked in at Sell due to low marks for momentum and valuation.