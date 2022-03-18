Arcutis Biotherapeutics initiated with a buy on Goldman Sachs; sees 163% upside

Mar. 18, 2022 10:53 AM ETArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Goldman Sachs has initiated Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT -2.5%) with a buy rating ahead of the potential approval of its first commercial product.
  • The firm has a $45 price target (~163% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Chris Shibutani said that the stock price is "compelling at current levels," citing the anticipated approval this summer of roflumilast and data from other candidates in the pipeline.
  • He added he expects the U.S. FDA to approve plaque psoriasis candidate roflumilast cream by the action date at the end of July.
