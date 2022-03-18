EDF starts €3.1B rights offering; EDF, Anglo partner on South Africa green energy

Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) says it opened a rights offering for more than €3.1B ($3.4B), more than anticipated a month ago as its need for cash deepens.

The subscription price of the offer is €6.35/share, with a subscription period from March 23 to April 1; the French Finance Ministry confirmed the government will invest €2.65B as part of the rights issue.

Separately, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) has signed a memorandum of understanding with EDF to jointly develop a regional renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa with 3K-5K MW of production capacity over the next decade.

Anglo says the system of solar and wind farms will be designed to meet its power needs in South Africa through the supply of 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

EDF has said it plans to undertake heavy maintenance on its nuclear fleet, which will extend into 2023.