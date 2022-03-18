Becton, Dickinson resumed at market perform at Raymond James
Mar. 18, 2022 11:13 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Raymond James has resumed coverage of Becton, Dickinson (BDX -0.7%) with a market perform rating to await a more attractive entry point.
- The firm did not set a target price.
- Analyst Jayson Bedford said that the stock's current valuation and year-to-date performance outperforming medtech peers supports Becton, Dickinson's (BDX -0.7%) current growth profile.
- "We see tuck-in deals as the primary strategy and do not expect larger, more complex deals," Bedford wrote. "R&D should remain stable, at ~6% of sales, which is expected to drive a doubling of new product revenue by FY25. BD also sports an above-peer dividend payout ratio, which we expect to continue."
