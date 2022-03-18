Cummins is lower after UBS warns truck cycle is near a peak

UBS cut its rating on Cummins (CMI -2.6%) to Neutral from Buy.

The firm said it expects the North American truck cycle to peak in 2023 ahead of new emissions regulations starting in 2024.

"We believe as investors recognize 2023 as the peak, CMI's multiple will contract towards its historical peak multiple of 9x-10x. While we don't expect EPS to contract much in 2024, due to growth in other parts of the business as well as margin synergies from the MTOR acquisition, we believe the decline in engine and components sales (- 10%/-6%, respectively) and associated margin pressure will more than offset the tailwinds."

UBS lowered its price target on CMI $214 from $260 to reflect a 9.5X to 10.0X P/E multiple on the 2023 EPS estimate.

Seeking Alpha author Dividend Sensei took the other side of the argument on Cummins (NYSE:CMI) today, calling the stock a blue chip bargain.