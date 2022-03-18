Pinduoduo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 18, 2022 11:52 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+1950.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.71B (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.