Alexco Resource Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 18, 2022 11:52 AM ETAlexco Resource Corp. (AXU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.75M (+1130.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AXU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.