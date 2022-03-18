Targa Resources (TRGP +0.5%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with an $85 price target at Mizuho, which says the company has few identifiable weaknesses heading into the new year, and he sees Targa's Q4 dividend raise as a prelude to greater capital returns.

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen says his conviction has only increased following Targa's (NYSE:TRGP) recent opportunistic sale of its GCX natural gas pipeline stake, which accelerates capital structure simplification and provides even greater near-term flexibility.

Operationally, both of Targa's business segments stand to benefit from Permian production growth, Moreen also says.

After Thursday's close, Targa said it agreed to acquire natural gas pipeline transportation firm Southcross Energy Operating for $200M.