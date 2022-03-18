Hot Stocks: MDB, GRMN rally on upgrades; WING downgrade; X drops on weak forecast

Analyst commentary played a large role in driving a spate of notable stock moves in Friday's midday action. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) were among the standouts, both rallying after receiving separate upgrades.

Meanwhile, an analyst note had the opposite impact on Wingstop (WING). The stock dropped following a downgrade.

In other news, U.S. Steel (X) showed intraday weakness after high raw material costs contributed to a weak forecast from the steel maker.

Gainers

MongoDB (MDB) climbed more than 3% following an upgrade from UBS. The firm raised its rating on shares of the database program provider to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $450.

UBS reported that checks with MDB clients point to a product that is broadening its appeal, contributing to an expansion in the firm's total addressable market.

An analyst upgrade also gave a lift to shares of Garmin (GRMN). Bank of America raised its rating on the GPS technology provider to Buy from Neutral, noting the company's growth prospects. The firm also pointed to a sharp fall in GRMN shares recently, creating a more attractive entry point.

Based on the upgrade, GRMN advanced 2% in midday action.

Decliners

Wingstop (WING) lost ground in midday trading, weighed down by a bearish turn from Piper Sandler. The firm issued a double downgrade on the restaurant chain, pointing to valuation and changing financial dynamics, including higher interest expense and a higher tax rate.

Given these factors, Piper Sandler cut its rating on WING to Underweight from Overweight. Shares dropped about 4% on the news.

Meanwhile, a weak forecast sent U.S. Steel (X) sharply lower. Shares of the steel maker dropped nearly 6% after issuing Q1 earnings projections that missed analysts' expectations.

X predicted a quarterly profit of $2.96 and $3.00 per share. Wall Street experts were looking for a figure of around $3.77 per share. The company blamed the disappointing outlook on seasonal mining headwinds, increased raw material costs and cautious spot market activity.

