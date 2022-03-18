General Dynamics wins $4.5B National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contract

Missile launch at night. The elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

General Dynamics (GD -0.5%) says it was awarded the User Facing and Data Center Services contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, with a $4.5B maximum value and a 10-year ordering period.

The company says it will provide hybrid cloud services, as well as information technology design, engineering, implementation and operations to the agency and its mission partners.

The technology implementation also will support information technology infrastructure at NGA's new campus in St. Louis.

General Dynamics "is in a fantastic spot to deliver long-term shareholder value thanks to a low debt load and high" free cash flow, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

