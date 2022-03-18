AvePoint (AVPT +10.5%) stock reversed Thursday's postmarket losses and rose to its highest in a month after the software firm reported Q4 results.

Q4 revenue grew 16.7% Y/Y to $53.84M. Of this, SaaS revenue was $24.3M, up 52%.

Term license and support revenue was $13.7M, down 13%, due to a change in revenue recognition timing on term license contracts, leading to deferral of an additional $4.4M of revenue.

Excluding the effects of this adjustment, Q4 revenue growth would have been 26% and term license and support growth would have been 15%.

In a post-earnings call, CFO Jim Caci said for term license contracts, AVPT adjusted the percentage of revenue recognized upfront attributable to the license and shift more of the contract value to post-contract customer support, which is recognized over the term of the contract.

"Although this change impacts timing of revenue recognition, it has no impact on ARR. We expect to recognize the majority of this deferred revenue over the next 8 quarters," he added.

Total ARR grew 34% Y/Y in Q4 to $159.2M.

Q4 gross margin was 73.5% vs. 77.6% in the year-ago period, due to the revenue recognition change and higher services revenue, AVPT's lowest margin business. "... we expect service revenue as a percentage of overall revenue to decline by transitioning more services revenue to channel partners, resulting in overall margin improvement," said Caci.

AVPT expects Q1 total revenue of $48M-49M, up ~25% Y/Y, vs. consensus estimate of $50.59M. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be $6M-6.5M.

"Q1 outlook for operating profit reflects revenue seasonality and additional Q1 operating expenses relating to accelerating marketing investments," said Caci.

AVPT projects 2022 total revenue of $236M-242M, up ~25% Y/Y, vs. consensus estimate of $254.52M. Non-GAAP operating income/loss is expected to be between a loss of $3.5M and income of $1M.

2022 ARR is expected to be $212M-216M, up ~34% Y/Y.

AVPT also announced a $150M stock buyback program.