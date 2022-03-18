Tencent Music Entertainment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TME has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.