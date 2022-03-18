Onconova Therapeutics shares fall after wider-than-expected FY loss
Mar. 18, 2022 1:06 PM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX -4.3%) after the company reported wider-than-expected gaap loss per share for FY 2021 after markets closed on Thursday.
- The company reported net loss of 96 cents per share, analysts were expecting loss of 92 cents per share.
- Onconova's Y/Y revenue fell 2.2% to $226k, but were in line with estimates.
- However, the company's research and development expenses fell 58% to $7.3M due to its focus on Phase 1 program with narazaciclib to treat solid tumors, following the completion of the Phase 3 INSPIRE study in 2020.
- Onconova said cash and cash equivalents were $55.1 million as of Dec. 31.
- The company said it believes that cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund ongoing clinical trials for at least two years.
