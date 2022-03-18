Energy CEOs called to testify to Congress April 5th

Mar. 18, 2022 12:31 PM ETEOG, DVN, OXY, USO, PXD, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor37 Comments

United States Senate Committee Hearing Room

wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.