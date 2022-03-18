Energy CEOs called to testify to Congress April 5th
Mar. 18, 2022 12:31 PM ETEOG, DVN, OXY, USO, PXD, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor37 Comments
- The US House Natural Resources Committee is preparing to call the CEO's of EOG (EOG), Devon (DVN) and Occidental (OXY) to testify on April 5th, according to Reuters.
- The testimony comes after an invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices over $130/b (USO), and on the back of relatively modest production growth guidance from industry.
- Of note, Pioneer's (PXD) Sheffield was not called to testify, although he's been the most vocal advocate of a coordinated supply response from the sector.
- Friday, Barclay's analyst Jeanine Wai, indicated that any coordinated production response would take 6-9m of planning and preparation.
- The testimony could be a major test for the industry's newfound capital discipline (XLE), and analysts are sure to watch intently for any sign of increased capital spending at the expense of shareholder returns.