Biotech ETF XBI is on pace for best week in 21-months after it touched near 2-year low

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is on pace for its best trading week in 21 months as the exchange traded fund earlier this week hit a 23-month trading low. XBI is now +8.2% and +2.6% for the day. The biotech fund had not seen such bullish weekly moves since June of 2020, when it jumped 9.9%.

While XBI has risen this week, the ETF is still -18.6% in 2022 and down 47.6% from its record high of 174.79 a share dating back to February of 2021. Furthermore, XBI also trades below its pre-COVID 19 high and below its 200-day moving average by 12.1%. See below a weekly chart outlining XBI’s recent moves:

XBI is one of the world’s largest biotech ETFs with $6.91B assets under management and is attached with a 0.35% expense ratio. Supported by its 191 holdings with top positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) weighted at 1.34% and AbbVie (ABBV) weighted at 1.25%, XBI offers investors exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks specific to a subsector of the health care market.

While XBI has seen a recent surge, it is not the only pure biotech ETF to pop. XBI’s competitor funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT), also gained ground. IBB is +7.1% for the week, and FBT is +6%.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), which is more of a genomic-based ETF that crosses with biotech, has also surged this week, +12.3%.

To better understand these biotech ETFs, see Seeking Alpha’s quantitative and fundamental analysis on each fund and compare how they match up together with multiple data points.