COVID vaccine names higher following Moderna second booster request

Mar. 18, 2022 1:07 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX), BNTX, MRNAPFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Vials With the Covid-19 Vaccine and Syringes are Displayed On a Tray at the Corona Vaccination Center

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Three companies whose revenue is heavily dependent on COVID-19 vaccines -- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA +3.3%), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX +4.0%), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX +4.0%) -- are all trading higher today following Moderna's (MRNA +3.6%) late Thursday night announcement it has asked the U.S. FDA to authorize a second booster dose for all adults.
  • Moderna (MRNA +3.3%) said its authorization is for a wide population to give the CDC and doctors discretion in determining who should get a second booster.
  • Recall that on Tuesday, Pfizer (PFE -0.4%) and BioNTech (BNTX +4.0%) asked the FDA to expand their vaccine authorization for a second booster, but only in adults 65 years and older.
