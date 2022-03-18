Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says it agreed to sell 400K metric tons of emissions-offsetting carbon removal credits from its planned first Direct Air Capture facility to planemaker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY); financial terms are not disclosed.

The four-year agreement sets the stage for Occidental to move forward with an investment decision for what would be the world's largest plant designed to extract carbon dioxide from the air and bury it underground.

"Direct Air Capture will be a scalable, practical solution that aerospace pioneers like Airbus can integrate into their decarbonization roadmaps to contribute to climate action," said Michael Avery, CEO of Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary 1PointFive.

Occidental expects construction the direct air capture facility in the Permian Basin would start in this year's H2; the company has not disclosed the expected cost of the project.

Occidental Petroleum recently hit three-year highs as Berkshire Hathaway has been loading up on more shares of the company.