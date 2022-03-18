U.S. total rig count stays flat, oil rig count tips lower
Mar. 18, 2022 1:14 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)OLEM, OILK, NRGU, USOI, DBO, USL, SCO, UCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Active drilling rigs in the U.S. remained unchanged at 663 following a big jump in the previous week, while oil rigs fell, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.
Rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. fell by 3 to 524, while gas rigs gained 2 to 137 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 to 315.
ETFs: NYSEARCA:USO, UCO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM
Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 34 in the first 10 weeks of this year.