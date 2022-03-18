U.S. total rig count stays flat, oil rig count tips lower

Mar. 18, 2022 1:14 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)OLEM, OILK, NRGU, USOI, DBO, USL, SCO, UCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. remained unchanged at 663 following a big jump in the previous week, while oil rigs fell, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.

Rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. fell by 3 to 524, while gas rigs gained 2 to 137 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 to 315.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:USO, UCO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 34 in the first 10 weeks of this year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.