Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, March 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.62B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NKE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Nike reported a double beat for Q2, with direct sales up 9% and gross margin increasing 280 basis points to 45.9%. For Q3, it expects revenue to grow low-single digits vs. the prior year due to the ongoing impacts from lost production from COVID-related disruptions in Vietnam.

"We are raising our gross margin guidance to expand 150 basis points versus the prior year. We expect to continue benefiting from exceptional demand against the backdrop of lean marketplace inventory".

Earlier this month Cowen slashed its high expectations for Nike due to concerns that higher commodities prices from the Russia-Ukraine conflict will clip sales, especially in Europe. Wedbush Securities also dropped estimates and price targets.

A comparison of YTD price return vs peers:

In January, Wells Fargo upgraded Nike to an Overweight rating from Neutral, expressing greater confidence in the FY23 setup and the trajectory of the China business.

Recent SA contributor analyses have been mostly bullish, with one suggesting investments in its DTC and digital businesses will help expand Nike's margins and drive long-term growth.