Yandex weighing potential sale for Zen news/entertainment platform
Mar. 18, 2022 1:27 PM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Russia-focused search giant Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) confirms it's exploring strategic options for its news aggregation/"infotainment" platform Zen.
- Those options include a divestment, the company says.
- Yandex "intends to focus on developing its other technology-related businesses and products (including search, advertising, self-driving and cloud) and transactional services (including ride-hailing, e-commerce, video/audio and streaming), among others," it says.
- The company's finishing a third week with its stock trading halted, as the Moscow exchange has been closed for all of March since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.