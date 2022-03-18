Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~$4.50 from last Friday's close

Mar. 18, 2022
  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a larger than expected 5.6mb draw in oil and oil products (USO).
  • TSA checkpoint numbers pointed to a ~7% increase in passenger volume week on week (JETS).
  • California legislators proposed a $400 tax rebate to mitigate the impact of rising gasoline prices.
  • China locked down Shenzhen, in hopes of slowing the spread of Covid.
  • Conoco's (COP) Alaskan production fell ~37kb/d following a gas leak.
  • The DOE reported that drilled-but-uncompleted well inventory fell by 156 in February (XOM).
  • OPEC's core members hit monthly production growth targets for the first time this year (ARMCO).
  • Marathon (MPC) restarted the Ozark pipeline, a week after the pipe was shut following a leak.
  • Iran negotiations took a step forward, as the White House provided sanction exclusion guarantees for Russia.
  • ENI (E) lowered medium-term production growth from 4% to 3%; an annual reduction of ~17kboe/d.
  • Norway oil production for February missed targets by 150kb/d or ~7% (EQNR).
  • Energy Intelligence reversed course, indicating that self-sanctioning has had little impact on supply; previously the group indicated self-sanctioning reduced supplies by as much as ~3mb/d.
  • The IEA indicated that Russian flows would fall by ~3mb/d from April onward.
  • Azerbaijan production fell 16kb/d MoM in January (BP).
  • Baker Hughes (BKR) oil-directed rig count fell by 3 on the week.
