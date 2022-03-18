Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~$4.50 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a larger than expected 5.6mb draw in oil and oil products (USO).
- TSA checkpoint numbers pointed to a ~7% increase in passenger volume week on week (JETS).
- California legislators proposed a $400 tax rebate to mitigate the impact of rising gasoline prices.
- China locked down Shenzhen, in hopes of slowing the spread of Covid.
- Conoco's (COP) Alaskan production fell ~37kb/d following a gas leak.
- The DOE reported that drilled-but-uncompleted well inventory fell by 156 in February (XOM).
- OPEC's core members hit monthly production growth targets for the first time this year (ARMCO).
- Marathon (MPC) restarted the Ozark pipeline, a week after the pipe was shut following a leak.
- Iran negotiations took a step forward, as the White House provided sanction exclusion guarantees for Russia.
- ENI (E) lowered medium-term production growth from 4% to 3%; an annual reduction of ~17kboe/d.
- Norway oil production for February missed targets by 150kb/d or ~7% (EQNR).
- Energy Intelligence reversed course, indicating that self-sanctioning has had little impact on supply; previously the group indicated self-sanctioning reduced supplies by as much as ~3mb/d.
- The IEA indicated that Russian flows would fall by ~3mb/d from April onward.
- Azerbaijan production fell 16kb/d MoM in January (BP).
- Baker Hughes (BKR) oil-directed rig count fell by 3 on the week.