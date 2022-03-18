Inuvo plummets 10% despite strong Q4 results
Mar. 18, 2022 1:48 PM ETINUVBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Inuvo (INUV -9.8%) stock slides despite 53% Y/Y increase in Q4 revenue totalling to $19.7M and +17.2%Q/Q which was driven by an increase in ValidClick and IntentKey revenues.
- Gross margin rate was 57.1% vs. 83.4% Y/Y, a decrease of 2,630 bps.
- The IntentKey platform has a lower gross margin than the ValidClick platform but has a greater overall net margin than the ValidClick platform and IntentKey revenue becomes a greater percentage of net revenue, gross margins decrease.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 34.3% Y/Y to $0.47M in the fourth quarter and a loss of $2.1M for the full year.
- At Dec. 31, 2021, Inuvo had $13.3M in cash, equivalents and marketable securities with net working capital was $12.4M.
- Rich Howe, CEO of Inuvo, commented, “Y/Y revenue growth from the Q2 through the Q4 of 2021 was 66%, 83% and now 53%, a testament to the demand for both the ValidClick and IntentKey platforms.“
