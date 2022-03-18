Fed's policy rate at least nine 25-bps hikes away from neutral: Richmond Fed's Barkin

The U.S. economy is no longer in need of aggressive support by the Federal Reserve, but instead needs to act on inflation, said Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin in a speech to the Maryland Bankers Association.

"It’s our job to do so — the Fed’s mandate requires us to promote stable prices," he said, according to his prepared remarks.

With the rising inflation, some worry that the economy will fall into recession. "And with the surge in energy prices since the Ukraine invasion, some even raise the topic of stagflation — a word from the 70s," Barkin said.

That's why the Fed needs to raise rates to fight inflation. Higher rates help to control inflation because it increases deposit rates, making saving more attractive. It also makes borrowing more expensive. Both effects help tamp down demand, and with lower demand, prices should also fall.

Some worry, though, that raising rates will trigger a recession by restraining growth too much. "We are still far from the level of rates that constrain the economy," Barkin said. The Federal Open Market Committee members estimate the fed funds rate would have to be at least 2-3% before it reaches the neutral rate — where it neither helps nor hurts the economy. "This week's move still leaves us a good 9-10 rate increases away from that point," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bankers may need to raise rates by 50 basis points soon, rather than the 25-bps increase they implemented on Wednesday. "We have moved at a 50-basis point clip in the past, and we certainly could do so again if we start to believe that is necessary to prevent inflation expectations from unanchoring," Barkin said.

Right now, though, he's not seeing signs that inflation expectations are jumping.

There are still a lot of questions about the timing and pace of rate hikes and shrinking the Fed's balance sheet, he said. To help decide on policy, Barkin is keeping an eye on the data — specifically demand, supply, and pricing.

