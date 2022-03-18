Taiwanese cryptocurrency platform MaiCoin Group is reportedly mulling holding an initial public offering on Nasdaq within two years.

MaiCoin, which operates Taiwan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, plans to use proceeds from the deal to expand into Southeast Asia. The company has not yet made a decision about the IPO, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg also said MaiCoin is in the midst of completing a Series C funding round that could value the company around $400M.

The company declined to comment on the funding round or IPO plans, Bloomberg added.

MaiCoin’s investors include Kyber Capital, Infinity Ventures, Fubon Financial, SBI Group and Industrial Innovation and Transformation Fund, according to its website.