Shell (SHEL -1.3%) has submitted an amended environmental statement to U.K. regulators for development of the Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea, after failing last year to win government approval last year on environmental grounds.

Shell said in the new plan that it aims to start production from the field, which will supply 6.5% of the U.K.'s gas output, by Q4 2025.

The plan is to drill four wells, install a new wellhead platform, and tie back a new pipeline 30 km to the existing Shearwater host platform, where fluids will be processed before export via the Fulmar gas line and the Forties pipeline system.

Separately, Australia's offshore security regulator says it granted approval to restart production at Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas project in the Browse basin offshore Western Australia.

Prelude FLNG has been offline since early December following a fire.