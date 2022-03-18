Marinus Pharma spikes on FDA approval for seizure therapy
Mar. 18, 2022 2:56 PM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS +26.8%) is trading sharply higher on Friday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its seizure treatment Ztalmy.
- The FDA has cleared Ztalmy, known as ganaxolone in generic terms, for the treatment of seizures linked to a rare form of genetic epilepsy called cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder (CDD).
- Ztalmy is a neuroactive steroid designed to act as a positive allosteric modulator of the GABA receptor.
- The oral suspension was identified by the company as the first FDA-approved treatment specifically targeted at CDD.
- With the approval, Marinus (MRNS) has also been awarded a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher by the FDA.
- The company expects to launch the product through a designated specialty pharmacy in July 2022.
The approval was based on results from the late-stage Marigold trial, which met the primary endpoint for the ganaxolone arm as announced by the company in 2020.