Marinus Pharma spikes on FDA approval for seizure therapy

Mar. 18, 2022 2:56 PM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS +26.8%) is trading sharply higher on Friday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its seizure treatment Ztalmy.
  • The FDA has cleared Ztalmy, known as ganaxolone in generic terms, for the treatment of seizures linked to a rare form of genetic epilepsy called cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder (CDD).
  • Ztalmy is a neuroactive steroid designed to act as a positive allosteric modulator of the GABA receptor.
  • The oral suspension was identified by the company as the first FDA-approved treatment specifically targeted at CDD.
  • With the approval, Marinus (MRNS) has also been awarded a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher by the FDA.
  • The company expects to launch the product through a designated specialty pharmacy in July 2022.

  • The approval was based on results from the late-stage Marigold trial, which met the primary endpoint for the ganaxolone arm as announced by the company in 2020.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.