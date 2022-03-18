Argus upgrades Omnicom to Buy, praising M&A, investments
Mar. 18, 2022 3:18 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Argus has upgraded its rating on advertising giant Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) to Buy from Hold.
- That move comes about five weeks after the company's earnings beat expectations, as organic revenue growth surprised to the upside.
- Omnicom has seen more demand for digital offerings and is benefiting from e-commerce and data analytics trends, the firm says. Meanwhile, it's continuing to strengthen its offerings through acquisitions.
- "We have a positive view of the company's investments in high-growth areas such as AI and automation, e-commerce, performance media, data and analytics, gaming, and the Metaverse," the firm says.
- There's also an "attractive" dividend providing a yield of about 3.3%.
- Argus' new target price of $95 implies 12% upside; it notes that with the dividend, the implied return from current levels is 15%.
- This week, Barclays downgraded Omnicom and its ad-industry peers to Equal Weight, suggesting a challenge in outperforming the market until the macroeconomic situation improves.