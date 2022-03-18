Argus upgrades Omnicom to Buy, praising M&A, investments

Mar. 18, 2022

  • Argus has upgraded its rating on advertising giant Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) to Buy from Hold.
  • That move comes about five weeks after the company's earnings beat expectations, as organic revenue growth surprised to the upside.
  • Omnicom has seen more demand for digital offerings and is benefiting from e-commerce and data analytics trends, the firm says. Meanwhile, it's continuing to strengthen its offerings through acquisitions.
  • "We have a positive view of the company's investments in high-growth areas such as AI and automation, e-commerce, performance media, data and analytics, gaming, and the Metaverse," the firm says.
  • There's also an "attractive" dividend providing a yield of about 3.3%.
  • Argus' new target price of $95 implies 12% upside; it notes that with the dividend, the implied return from current levels is 15%.
  • This week, Barclays downgraded Omnicom and its ad-industry peers to Equal Weight, suggesting a challenge in outperforming the market until the macroeconomic situation improves.
