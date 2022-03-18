Does transparency pay? Not for Cathie Wood’s CTRU fund, down 20% in its short lifetime

Does transparency help a company succeed? Famed investor Cathie Wood set up a fund to answer that question late last year. So far, the answer has been an emphatic "no."

Wood’s ARK Transparency ETF (BATS:CTRU) has plunged since its debut. CTRU is down nearly 20% since it was unveiled on Dec. 8, 2021.

The passively managed fund is up on the week but has closed in the red in two-thirds of its trading life, finishing lower 10 of its first 15 weeks in existence. See lifetime chart below:

CTRU is minuscule in size, with $18.6M assets under management compared to Wood’s large actively managed ETFs. The fund provides the investment community with access to the top 100 stocks that ARK Invest deems the most transparent stocks in the world.

ARK believes that transparency leads to more consumer trust and offers long-term growth potential to investors. Therefore, CTRU is designed to track the price movements of the Transparency Index. While this may seem true in theory, returns show otherwise as the fund has essentially fallen southward from day one.

CTRU includes stocks like AeroVironment (AVAV), Pearson (PSO), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ), as the funds top three holdings, weighted at 1.85%, 1.59%, and 1.32%, respectively. Moreover, CTRU also has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

CTRU is not the only fund of Wood’s that has faced market challenges. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) continues to suffer as two-thirds of its holdings fell to 52-week trading lows on the week.