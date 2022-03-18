KKR looks to raise $5B to invest in mid-size entities - Bloomberg
Mar. 18, 2022 3:39 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR), through its Ascendant fund, is planning to raise as much as $5B to invest in mid-size businesses, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Friday.
- With strong investor demand for private equity, Ascendant will make investments in North America across a variety of sectors like media, financial services and health care, the people explained to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, middle-market buyout funds raised a record $67B globally in 2021, Bloomberg reported, citing data from Preqin.
- KKR has signaled that it will fundraise across at least 30 strategies this year, including real estate products and a social good fund, the people added. The new strategy will be part of the firm’s North American buyout business.
- The fund's team will consist of some investment professionals from the flagship buyout fund and new hires, one of the people told Bloomberg.
- In mid-March, KKR raised $17B for its fourth global infrastructure fund.