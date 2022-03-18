KKR looks to raise $5B to invest in mid-size entities - Bloomberg

Mar. 18, 2022 3:39 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Person holding tablet, business concept

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR), through its Ascendant fund, is planning to raise as much as $5B to invest in mid-size businesses, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Friday.
  • With strong investor demand for private equity, Ascendant will make investments in North America across a variety of sectors like media, financial services and health care, the people explained to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, middle-market buyout funds raised a record $67B globally in 2021, Bloomberg reported, citing data from Preqin.
  • KKR has signaled that it will fundraise across at least 30 strategies this year, including real estate products and a social good fund, the people added. The new strategy will be part of the firm’s North American buyout business.
  • The fund's team will consist of some investment professionals from the flagship buyout fund and new hires, one of the people told Bloomberg.
  • In mid-March, KKR raised $17B for its fourth global infrastructure fund.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.