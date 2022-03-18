Pfizer CEO saw 2021 total compensation grow 15% in 2021 to $24.3M

Mar. 18, 2022 3:59 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)MRNA, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Pharmaceutical Executives Testify At Senate Finance Committee Hearing On Drug Prices

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Albert Bourla, Chief Executive of COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), took home $24.3M in total compensation in 2021, a 15% rise from the previous year, CNBC reported.
  • In addition to his salary of $1.69M, Bourla was awarded a cash incentive of $8M, $13.2M worth of stock and options, and $1.38M in other compensation as the company’s profits more than doubled during the year from 2020.
  • His equity holdings of nearly 597,000 Pfizer (PFE) shares are worth more than $32M, based on Thursday’s closing price.
  • Pfizer (PFE) and its partner BioNTech (BNTX) were the first to secure the U.S. regulatory authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine in late 2020. The mRNA-based shot generated $36.8B in revenue for the company in 2021.
  • For this year, Pfizer (PFE) projects $32B revenue for the vaccine based on contracts signed as of late- January. The revenue from its newly authorized COVID-19 pill Paxlovid is estimated at $22B.
  • On Thursday, CNBC reported that Stephane Bancel, CEO of rival vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) sold $408M worth of company shares during the pandemic.
