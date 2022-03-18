Astra Space (ASTR +14.1%) rockets higher after CEO Chris Kemp said in a CNBC interview that the company is seeing higher demand for launches.

Kemp said Astra is manufacturing about one rocket per month, and the company is "seeing a big increase in demand for launches," particularly from customers that had planned to place satellites into orbit via Russia's Soyuz platform.

In a market that already was supply constrained, the CEO said Astra had more than 50 launches under contract, and "we are working very hard to make more rockets and make more launches happen... and now there's even more demand."

Astra fell Thursday after postponing its Q4 earnings report by two weeks to March 31, saying its filing status changed from non-accelerated filer to large accelerated filer; the company expects Q4 results will meet or exceed its guidance.

Earlier this week, Astra successfully deployed satellites in its first launch since a mission ended in failure last month.