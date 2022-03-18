S&P Global prices senior notes offering
Mar. 18, 2022 4:18 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) priced cash tender offer of the ~$1.6B in aggregate principal amount of senior notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5 p.m., ET, on Mar. 17.
- The notes include the offering are outstanding 5% senior notes due 2022, 4% senior notes due 2025 and 4.75% senior notes due 2025.
- SPGI expects the early settlement date to occur on Mar. 21.
- The offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., ET, on Mar. 31, unless extended or earlier terminated by SPGI.
- SPGI expects the final settlement date to occur on Apr. 4.