The S&P 500 concluded the trading week in positive territory as the major index closed right at its 200-day moving average with the accompanying SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending in the green as well. The ETF finished the week +5.8% and is -6.8% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on March 11th to the close of March 18th.

#1: Consumer Discretionary, +9.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) +9.1%.

#2: Information Technology, +7.8% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) +7.6%.

#3: Financials, +7.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) +7.2%.

#4: Health Care, +6.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +6.2%.

#5: Communication Services, +5.8% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) +6%.

#6: Materials, +5.2% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) +5.1%.

#7: Industrials, +5% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) +4.9%.

#8: Consumer Staples, +3.8% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +3.8%.

#9: Real Estate, +2.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) +3.5%.

#10: Utilities, +0.5% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +0.6%.

#11: Energy, -3.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) -3.9%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.