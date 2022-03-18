General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) disclosed that it entered into an agreement with Softbank Vision Fund and affiliates to acquire SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) equity ownership stake in autonomous vehicle startup Cruise for $2.1B. The automaker will also make an additional $1.35B investment in Cruise in place of SoftBank.

Upon the successful completion of the transactions, GM's ownership position in Cruise will be approximately 80% on a fully diluted basis, and SoftBank will no longer have an ownership interest.

In addition to the increased investment by GM, Cruise launched a program to provide employees the potential for long-term share price upside as well as flexibility around share liquidity.

Shares of General Motors (GM) finished the day with a 2.18% gain to $44.51. GM still trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.