A group of House Democrat lawmakers have asked Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) if it tried to avoid using union workers when it decided to build the next-generation U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles in South Carolina.

House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and three other lawmakers want Oshkosh to provide documents by April 1 detailing its decision not to build the vehicles in Wisconsin, which has attracted criticism from the United Auto Workers and some Democrat lawmakers.

Maloney and others asked the Postal Service Office of Inspector General this week to review USPS's plan to buy a new fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles from Oshkosh, a plan that has come under fire from the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The 10-year contract comprises an initial $482M investment, but it could be worth $6B or more for Oshkosh to build as many as 165K of the electric delivery vehicles.

